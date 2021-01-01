4 Nominations
John Cassavetes (born in New York City December 9, 1929, died February 3, 1989) acted in movies like The Dirty Dozen (1967), Rosemary’s Baby (1968) directed by Roman Polanski, Tempest (1982) by Paul Mazursky. He wrote and directed independent movies, often starring himself and his wife Gena Rowlands, Faces (1968), Husbands (1970), Minnie and Moskowitz (1971), A Woman Under the Influence (1974), Opening Night (1977), Gloria (1980), Love Streams (1984).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1975 Nominee
1975 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureWoman Under The Influence, A
1975 Nominee
1975 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureWoman Under The Influence, A
1971 Nominee
1971 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureHusbands
1968 Nominee
1968 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureDirty Dozen, The