John Cassavetes (born in New York City December 9, 1929, died February 3, 1989) acted in movies like The Dirty Dozen (1967), Rosemary’s Baby (1968) directed by Roman Polanski, Tempest (1982) by Paul Mazursky. He wrote and directed independent movies, often starring himself and his wife Gena Rowlands, Faces (1968), Husbands (1970), Minnie and Moskowitz (1971), A Woman Under the Influence (1974), Opening Night (1977), Gloria (1980), Love Streams (1984).

1975 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Woman Under The Influence, A

1975 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Woman Under The Influence, A

1971 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Husbands

1968 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dirty Dozen, The
