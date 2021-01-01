Golden Globes logo

John Ford (born John Feeney in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, February 1, 1894, died August 31, 1973) started in silent pictures, directed classic Westerns like Stagecoach (1939) with John Wayne, My Darling Clementine (1946) with Henry Fonda, Fort Apache (1948), Rio Grande (1950), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and The Searchers (1956) all with John Wayne, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) with James Stewart and John Wayne, Cheyenne Autumn (1964). He directed movies like The Informer (1935), Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) and The Grapes of Wrath (1940) from the 1939 novel by John Steinbeck, both starring Henry Fonda, How Green Was My Valley (1941), The Long Voyage Home (1940), The Quiet Man (1952) with John Wayne, Mogambo (1953) with Clark Gable, Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly, Mister Roberts (1955) with Henry Fonda. He directed documentaries during World War II.

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Quiet Man
