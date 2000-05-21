Arthur John Gielgud (born in London April 14, 1904, died May 21, 2000) acted and directed on the British stage and on Broadway. He acted in movies like Julius Caesar (1953) with Marlon Brando, Becket (1964) with Richard Burton, The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968) by Tony Richardson, Murder on the Orient Express (1974) directed by Sidney Lumet from the 1984 novel by Agatha Christie, Arthur (1981) with Dudley Moore, The Elephant Man (1980) by David Lynch, Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough, Prospero’s Books (1991) by Peter Greenaway, Shine (1996) by Scott Hicks, Elizabeth (1998) by Shekar Kapur with Cate Blanchett. On television, he acted in programs like War and Remembrance (1988-1989).