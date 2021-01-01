John Huston (born August 5, 1906 in Nevada, Missouri, died August 28, 1987) directed Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon (1941) from the 1930 novel by Dashiel Hammett, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) co-starring his father Walter Huston, Key Largo (1948) with Lauren Bacall, The African Queen (1951) with Katherine Hepburn. He directed The Asphalt Jungle (1950) with Sterling Hayden, Moulin Rouge (1952) with José Ferrer as Toulouse-Lautrec, Moby Dick (1956) with Gregory Peck from the 1851 novel by Herman Melville, The Misfits (1961) with Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift from the play by Arthur Miller, Freud (1962) with Montgomery Clift, The Night of the Iguana (1965) with Richard Burton and Ava Gardner from the play by Tennessee Williams, Fat City (1972) with Jeff Bridges, The Man Who Would be King (1975) with Sean Connery and Michael Caine from the novel by Rudyard Kipling, Under the Volcano (1984) with Albert Finney, Prizzi’s Honor (1985) with Jack Nicholson and his daughter Anjelica Huston, The Dead (1987) from a short story by James Joyce. Huston occasionally acted, like in The Cardinal (1963) by Otto Preminger, Chinatown (1974) by Roman Polanski.
