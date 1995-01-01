John Malkovich (born December 9, 1953 in Christopher, Illinois) acted in Places in the Heart (1984) by Robert Benton, The Killing Fields (1984), Empire of the Sun (1987) by Steven Spielberg, Dangerous Liaisons (1988) by Stephen Frears, The Sheltering Sky (1990) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Of Mice and Men (1992) directed by Gary Sinise from the 1937 novel by John Steinbeck, In the Line of Fire (1993) by Wolfgang Peterson, Being John Malkovich (1999) by Spike Jonze, Ripley’s Game (2002) directed by Liliana Cavani from the 1974 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Burn After Reading (2008) by the Coen Bros, Secretariat (2010), Red (2010).

On television Malkovich acted in Death of a Salesman (1985) directed by Volker Schlöndorff from the 1949 play by Arthur Miller, Heart of Darkness (1994) directed by Nicolas Roeg from the 1899 novella by Joseph Conrad, RKO 281 (1999).