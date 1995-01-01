Golden Globes logo

John Malkovich

3 Nominations
John Malkovich

John Malkovich (born December 9, 1953 in Christopher, Illinois) acted in Places in the Heart (1984) by Robert Benton, The Killing Fields (1984), Empire of the Sun (1987) by Steven Spielberg, Dangerous Liaisons (1988) by Stephen Frears, The Sheltering Sky (1990) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Of Mice and Men (1992) directed by Gary Sinise from the 1937 novel by John Steinbeck, In the Line of Fire (1993) by Wolfgang Peterson, Being John Malkovich (1999) by Spike Jonze, Ripley’s Game (2002) directed by Liliana Cavani from the 1974 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Burn After Reading (2008) by the Coen Bros, Secretariat (2010), Red (2010).

On television Malkovich acted in Death of a Salesman (1985) directed by Volker Schlöndorff from the 1949 play by Arthur Miller, Heart of Darkness (1994) directed by Nicolas Roeg from the 1899 novella by Joseph Conrad, RKO 281 (1999).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Heart of Darkness

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
In the Line of Fire

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Death of a Salesman
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.