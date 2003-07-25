John Schlesinger (born in London, England February 16, 1926, died July 25, 2003) directed A Kind of Loving (1962) with Alan Bates, Billy Liar (1963) with Tom Courtenay, Darling (1965) with Julie Christie, Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, Midnight Cowboy (1969) with Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight, Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971), The Day of the Locust (1975) from the 1939 novel by Nathaniel West, Marathon Man (1976) with Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier, Yanks (1979) with Richard Gere, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), Madame Sousatzka (1988) with Shirley MacLaine, Pacific Heights (1990), The Next Best Thing (2000) with Rupert Everett.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1972 Winner
1972 Winner
1966 Winner
1966 Winner
1977 Nominee
1977 Nominee
1970 Nominee
1970 Nominee
1966 Nominee
1966 Nominee