John Schlesinger

5 Nominations
2 Wins

John Schlesinger (born in London, England February 16, 1926, died July 25, 2003) directed A Kind of Loving (1962) with Alan Bates, Billy Liar (1963) with Tom Courtenay, Darling (1965) with Julie Christie, Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, Midnight Cowboy (1969) with Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight, Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971), The Day of the Locust (1975) from the 1939 novel by Nathaniel West, Marathon Man (1976) with Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier, Yanks (1979) with Richard Gere, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), Madame Sousatzka (1988) with Shirley MacLaine, Pacific Heights (1990), The Next Best Thing (2000) with Rupert Everett.

1972 Winner

Foreign Film - English Language
Sunday Bloody Sunday

1966 Winner

Foreign Film - English Language
Darling

1977 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Marathon Man

1970 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Midnight Cowboy

1966 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Darling
