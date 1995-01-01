John Turturro (born February 28, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York) was directed by Spike Lee in Do the Right Thing (1989), Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), by the Coen Bros in Miller’s Crossing (1990), Barton Fink (1991), The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother Were Art Thou (2000), by Robert Redford in Quiz Show (1994). He acted with Jack Nicholson in Anger Management (2003), with Johnny Depp in Secret Window (2004), with Matt Damon in The Good Shepherd (2006) by Robert De Niro, with Nicole Kidman in Margot at the Wedding (2007) by Noah Baumbach. Turturro directed his wife Katherine Borowitz in Illuminata (1999), the musical Romance and Cigarettes (2005), Fading Gigolo (2013), where he acted with Woody Allen. He acted in the Italian movie by Nanni Moretti, Mia Madre (2015). He stars in the TV series The Night Of (2016) with Riz Ahmed.