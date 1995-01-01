Golden Globes logo

John Turturro

2 Nominations

John Turturro (born February 28, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York) was directed by Spike Lee in Do the Right Thing (1989), Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), by the Coen Bros in Miller’s Crossing (1990), Barton Fink (1991), The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother Were Art Thou (2000), by Robert Redford in Quiz Show (1994). He acted with Jack Nicholson in Anger Management (2003), with Johnny Depp in Secret Window (2004), with Matt Damon in The Good Shepherd (2006) by Robert De Niro, with Nicole Kidman in Margot at the Wedding (2007) by Noah Baumbach. Turturro directed his wife Katherine Borowitz in Illuminata (1999), the musical Romance and Cigarettes (2005), Fading Gigolo (2013), where he acted with Woody Allen. He acted in the Italian movie by Nanni Moretti, Mia Madre (2015). He stars in the TV series The Night Of (2016) with Riz Ahmed.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Night Of

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Quiz Show
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.