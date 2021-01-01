John Wayne

John “Duke” Wayne (born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, May 26, 1907, died June 11, 1979) starred in westerns by Raoul Walsh: The Big Trail (1930), by John Ford: Stagecoach (1939), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1953) with James Stewart, The Searchers (1956), and by Howard Hawks: Red River (1948) with Montgomery Clift, Rio Bravo (1959) with Dean Martin, by Henry Hathaway: True Grit (1969), by Don Siegel: The Shootist (1976). He also starred in The Quiet Man (1952) and The Wing of Eagles (1957) by John Ford, The High and the Mighty (1954) by William Wellman.

