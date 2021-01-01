Golden Globes logo

John Wayne

2 Nominations
2 Wins
John Wayne

John “Duke” Wayne (born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, May 26, 1907, died June 11, 1979) starred in westerns by Raoul Walsh: The Big Trail (1930), by John Ford: Stagecoach (1939), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1953) with James Stewart, The Searchers (1956), and by Howard Hawks: Red River (1948) with Montgomery Clift, Rio Bravo (1959) with Dean Martin, by Henry Hathaway: True Grit (1969), by Don Siegel: The Shootist (1976). He also starred in The Quiet Man (1952) and The Wing of Eagles (1957) by John Ford, The High and the Mighty (1954) by William Wellman.

Read Wayne's Golden Globe Fetches $143,000 at Auction

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - John Wayne, 1966 by Philip Berk

1970 Winner

1970 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
True Grit

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
John Wayne

1953 Winner

1953 Winner

World Film Favorites
John Wayne
