Golden Globes logo

Johnny Depp

10 Nominations
1 Wins

John Christopher “Johnny” Depp (born June 6, 193 in Owensboro, Kentucky) became a teen idol with the TV series 21 Jump Street (1987-1991), he starred in Cry Baby (1990) by John Waters, Benny & Joon (1993) with Mary Stuart Masterson, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallstrom, Don Juan deMarco (1995) with Marlon Brando, Donnie Brasco (1997) by Mike Newell with Al Pacino. He played Hunter Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (91998) by Terry Gilliam, starred in The Ninth Gate (1999) by Roman Polanski, Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallstrom with Juliette Binoche, Blow (2001) by Ted Demme with Penelope Cruz. He played Peter Pan’s author J.M Barrie in Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster, bank robber John Dillinger in Public Enemies (2009) by Michael Mann, mobster Whitey Bulger in Black Mass (2015) by Scott Cooper. He was Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) directed by Gore Verbinski, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) directed by Rob Marshall, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). He was directed by Tim Burton in Edward Scissorhands (1990) with Winona Ryder, Ed Wood (1994) with Martin Landau, Sleepy Hollow (1999) with Christina Ricci, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) from the 1964 children’s book by Road Dahl, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) from Lewis Carroll, Dark Shadows (2012). He was the Mad Hatter again in Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016). Depp was part of the ensemble cast of Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie.

2008 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Alice in Wonderland

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tourist, The

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Finding Neverland

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ed Wood

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Benny & Joon

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Edward Scissorhands
