Jonathan “Jon” Voight (born December 29, 1938 in Yonkers, New York) acted with Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy (1969) by John Schlesinger, with Burt Reynolds in Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman, with Jane Fonda in Coming Home (1978) by Hal Ashby, The Champ (1979) by Franco Zeffirelli, Runaway Train (1985) by Andrei Konchalovsky. He acted with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible (1996) by Brian De Palma, with Matt Damon in The Rainmaker (1997) by Francis Ford Coppola, with Will Smith in Enemy of the State (1998) by Tony Scott. He played Lara Croft’s father in Tomb Raider (2001) starring his daughter Angelina Jolie, sportscaster Howard Cosell in Ali (2001) by Michael Mann, Franklyn Delano Roosevelt in Pearl Harbor (2001) by Michael Bay, a senator in The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme.

On television Voight acts in the drama series Ray Donovan (2013-2019) with Liev Schreiber.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Jon Voight, 1970 by Philip Berk.

2014 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Ray Donovan

1986 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Runaway Train

1979 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Coming Home

1970 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Midnight Cowboy

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Ray Donovan

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ali

1998 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
John Grisham's The Rainmaker

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Last of His Tribe, The

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Champ, The

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Deliverance

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Midnight Cowboy
