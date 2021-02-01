Jonathan “Jon” Voight (born December 29, 1938 in Yonkers, New York) acted with Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy (1969) by John Schlesinger, with Burt Reynolds in Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman, with Jane Fonda in Coming Home (1978) by Hal Ashby, The Champ (1979) by Franco Zeffirelli, Runaway Train (1985) by Andrei Konchalovsky. He acted with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible (1996) by Brian De Palma, with Matt Damon in The Rainmaker (1997) by Francis Ford Coppola, with Will Smith in Enemy of the State (1998) by Tony Scott. He played Lara Croft’s father in Tomb Raider (2001) starring his daughter Angelina Jolie, sportscaster Howard Cosell in Ali (2001) by Michael Mann, Franklyn Delano Roosevelt in Pearl Harbor (2001) by Michael Bay, a senator in The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme.

On television Voight acts in the drama series Ray Donovan (2013-2019) with Liev Schreiber.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Jon Voight, 1970 by Philip Berk.