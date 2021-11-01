Golden Globes logo

Robert Jonathan Demme (born in Baldwin, New York, February 22, 1944, died April 26, 2017) directed movies like Melvin and Howard (1980), Swing Shift (1984) with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Something Wild (1986), Married to the Mob (1988) with Michelle Pfeiffer, The Silence of the Lambs (1991) with Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins from the 1988 novel by Thomas Harris, Philadelphia (1993) an AIDS legal drama with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, Beloved (1998) from the 1987 novel by Toni Morrison, The Truth About Charlie (2002), The Manchurian Candidate (2004) with Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, Rachel Getting Married (2008) with Anne Hathaway, Ricki and the Flash (2015) with Meryl Streep. He helmed concert documentaries such as Stop Making Sense (1984) about Talking Heads, Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006).

1992 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Silence of the Lambs, The
