José Ferrer (born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 8, 1912, died January 26, 1992) reprised his stage role in the movie Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) from the 1987 play by Edmond Rostand, acted in Joan of Arc (1948) by Victor Fleming with Ingrid Bergman. He played French painter Toulouse-Lautrec in Moulin Rouge (1952) by John Huston, acted in Miss Sadie Thompson (1953) with Rita Hayworth, The Caine Mutiny (1954) with Humphrey Bogart, Deep in My Heart (1954) by Stanley Donen, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) by David Lean, Enter Laughing (1967) by Carl Reiner, A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982) by Woody Allen, Dune (1984) directed by David Lynch from the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Ferrer directed himself in movies like The Shrike (1955) with June Allison, The High Cost of Loving (1958) with Gena Rowlands.