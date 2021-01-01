Golden Globes logo

Joseph E. Levine

Joseph Edward Levine (born in Boston, Massachusetts, September 9, 1905, died July 31, 1987) is the founder of Embassy Pictures, producer and American distributor of films like Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963) by Vittorio De Sica with Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini (1963), Darling (1965) by John Schlesinger with Julie Christie, The Producers (1967) by Mel Brooks, The Lion in Winter (1968) with Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn, The Graduate (1968) with Dustin Hoffman, Carnal Knowledge (1971) and The Day of the Dolphin (1973) by Mike Nichols, The Ruling Class (1972) with Peter O’Toole, The Night Porter (1974) by Liliana Cavani, A Bridge Too Far (1977) by Richard Attenborough.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Joseph E. Levine, 1964 by Philip Berk.

1964 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Joseph E. Levine
