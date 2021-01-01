Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Joseph Mankiewicz (born February 11, 1909, in Pennsylvania, died February 5, 1993), Hollywood director, screenwriter, and producer, wrote The Keys to the Kingdom (1944) with Gregory Peck from the 1941 novel by A. J. Cronin, directed The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) with Gene Tierney, wrote and directed A Letter to Three Wives (1949), No Way Out (1950) with Richard Widmark and Sidney Poitier, All About Eve (1950) with Bette Davis and Anne Baxter, People Will Talk (1951) with Cary Grant, Julius Caesar (1953) with Marlon Brando from the play by William Shakespeare, The Barefoot Contessa (1954) with Humphrey Bogart and Ava Gardner, the musical Guys and Dolls (1955), The Quiet American (1958) from the 1955 novel by Graham Greene. He directed Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) with Elizabeth Taylor, Katherine Hepburn and Montgomery Clift from the 1958 play by Tennessee Williams, Cleopatra (1963) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Sleuth (1972) with Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine from the 1970 play by Anthony Shaffer.