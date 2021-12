Josh O’Connor (born in Southampton, England, May 20, 1990 (age 30) acted in movies like God’s Own Country (2017) written and directed by Francis Lee, Only You (2018), Emma. (2020) directed by Autumn de Wilde from the 1815 novel by Jane Austen. On television he acted in the series The Durrells (2016-2019), the BBC miniseries Les Misérables (2018), played Prince Charles in The Crown (2019-2020).