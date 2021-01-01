Golden Globes logo

Joshua Logan (born in Texarkana, Texas, October 5, 1908, died July 12, 1988) directed and co-wrote Broadway musicals like Mister Roberts (1948) and South Pacific (1949). He directed the play by William Inge and the film version of Picnic (1955) with William Holden and Kim Novak, Bus Stop (1956) with Marilyn Monroe, Sayonara (1957) with Marlon Brando, Tall Story (1960) with Anthony Perkins and Jane Fonda, Fanny (1961) with Leslie Caron, Camelot (1967) with Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave. He wrote the autobiography Josh: My Up-and-Down, In-and-Out Life (1976).

1956 Winner

1956 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Picnic

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Sayonara
