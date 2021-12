Judd Hirsch (born in The Bronx, New York, March 15, 1935) acted in movies like Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford with Timothy Hutton, Running on Empty (1988) by Sidney Lumet with Christine Lahti and River Phoenix, Independence Day (1996) by Roland Emmerich with Will Smith, A Beautiful Mind (2001) by Ron Howard with Russell Crowe, The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) by Noah Baumbach. On television, he acted in the series Taxi (1978-1983) with Danny DeVito, Dear John (1988-1992), Numb3rs (2005-2010).