Judith Light (born February 9, 1949 in Trenton, New Jersey) graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in drama and made her professional stage debut in Richard III at the California Shakespeare Festival in 1970.

She received her first Tony Award nomination in 2011 for her performance in the original Broadway play Lombardi and won Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performances in Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Light has played the villainous Judith Brown Ryland in the TNT drama series Dallas (2013-2014) and in 2014 began starring as Shelly Pfefferman, the ex-wife of the transgender character played by Jeffrey Tambor, in the Amazon Studios critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama, Transparent, where she received a Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations.

 

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Transparent
