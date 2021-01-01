Judy Garland (born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, June 10, 1922, died June 22, 1969) is an iconic actress and singer. She was signed by MGM at age 13, made many movies with Mickey Rooney, starred in The Wizard of Oz (1939) directed by Victor Fleming from the books by L. Frank Baum, Presenting Lily Mars (1943) with Van Heflin, Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) by Vincent Minnelli, The Clock (1945), Easter Parade (1948) with Fred Astaire, The Pirate (1948) with Gene Kelly, In the Good Old Summertime (1949) with Van Johnson, A Star is Born (1954) by George Cukor with James Mason.

