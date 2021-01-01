2 Nominations
Judy Garland (born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, June 10, 1922, died June 22, 1969) is an iconic actress and singer. She was signed by MGM at age 13, made many movies with Mickey Rooney, starred in The Wizard of Oz (1939) directed by Victor Fleming from the books by L. Frank Baum, Presenting Lily Mars (1943) with Van Heflin, Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) by Vincent Minnelli, The Clock (1945), Easter Parade (1948) with Fred Astaire, The Pirate (1948) with Gene Kelly, In the Good Old Summertime (1949) with Van Johnson, A Star is Born (1954) by George Cukor with James Mason.
Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Judy Garland, 1962 by Philip Berk
1962 Winner
Cecil B. deMille AwardJudy Garland
1955 Winner
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyStar is Born, A (1954)
1962 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureJudgment at Nuremberg