4 Nominations
1 Wins
Judy Holliday (Born Judith Tuvim, June 21, 1921, in New York City, died June 7, 1965) started acting in Broadway plays and musicals, reprised her stage role in the movie Born Yesterday (1950) directed by George Cukor from the play by Garson Kanin, after acting with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in Adam's Rib (1949) also by Cukor. She acted with Jack Lemmon in It Should Happen to You (1954) and Phffft! (1954), acted in The Solid Gold Cadillac (1956). She reprised her Broadway role in the movie Bells Are Ringing (1960) directed by Vincent Minnelli with Dean Martin.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1951 Winner
1951 Winner
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyBorn Yesterday
1961 Nominee
1961 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyBells Are Ringing
1957 Nominee
1957 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedySolid Gold Cadillac, The
1951 Nominee
1951 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureAdam's Rib