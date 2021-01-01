Golden Globes logo

Judy Holliday (Born Judith Tuvim, June 21, 1921, in New York City, died June 7, 1965) started acting in Broadway plays and musicals, reprised her stage role in the movie Born Yesterday (1950) directed by George Cukor from the play by Garson Kanin, after acting with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in Adam's Rib (1949) also by Cukor.  She acted with Jack Lemmon in It Should Happen to You (1954) and Phffft! (1954), acted in The Solid Gold Cadillac (1956). She reprised her Broadway role in the movie Bells Are Ringing (1960) directed by Vincent Minnelli with Dean Martin.

 

1951 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Born Yesterday

1961 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Bells Are Ringing

1957 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Solid Gold Cadillac, The

1951 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Adam's Rib
