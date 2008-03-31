Jules Dassin

Golden Globes logo

Julius Dassin (born in Middletown, Connecticut, December 18, 1911, died March 31, 2008) directed movies like Nazi Agent (1942), The Canterville Ghost (1944) with Charles Laughton, Brute Force (1947) with Burt Lancaster, The Naked City (1948), Night and the City (1950) with Richard Widmark. Denounced as a communist at the Committee on Un-American Activities, he was blacklisted and did not work again until he directed Rififi (1955) in France. He directed his Greek wife Melina Mercouri in Never on Sunday (1960), Phaedra (1962) with Anthony Perkins, Topkapi (1964), A Dream of Passion (1978).

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

Samuel Goldwyn International Award
Never On Sunday

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Dream of Passion, A
