Jules Dassin

Julius Dassin (born in Middletown, Connecticut, December 18, 1911, died March 31, 2008) directed movies like Nazi Agent (1942), The Canterville Ghost (1944) with Charles Laughton, Brute Force (1947) with Burt Lancaster, The Naked City (1948), Night and the City (1950) with Richard Widmark. Denounced as a communist at the Committee on Un-American Activities, he was blacklisted and did not work again until he directed Rififi (1955) in France. He directed his Greek wife Melina Mercouri in Never on Sunday (1960), Phaedra (1962) with Anthony Perkins, Topkapi (1964), A Dream of Passion (1978).