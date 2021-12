Julia Garner (born in New York City, February 1, 1994) acted in movies like Grandma (2015) by Paul Weisz with Lily Tomlin, The Assistant (2020) written and directed by Kitty Green. On television she acted in The Americans (2015-2018), Dirty John (2018-2019), Ozark (2017-2020) with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.