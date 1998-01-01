Golden Globes logo

Julia Roberts (Born in Smyrna, Georgia, October 28, 1967) became a movie star after the success of Pretty Woman (1990) by Garry Marshall co-starring Richard Gere. She co-starred with Denzel Washington in The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula, with Dermot Mulroney in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), with Mel Gibson in Conspiracy Theory (1997) by Richard Donner, with Susan Sarandon in Stepmom (1998), with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill (1999), with Brad Pitt in The Mexican (2001) by Gore Verbinski, with Clive Owen in Closer (2004) by Mike Nichols, with Tom Hanks in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols. She starred in Erin Brockovich (2000) by Steven Soderbergh, played writer Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat, Pray, Love (2010) by Ryan Murphy.  She acted with Meryl Streep in August: Osage County (2013), with Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejofor in Secret in Their Eyes (2015), with George Clooney in Money Monster (2016) directed by Jodie Foster, with Jacob Tremblay in Wonder (2017), with Lukas Hedges in Ben is Back (2018) directed by Peter Hedges.

On television Roberts acted in The Normal Heart (2014) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 1985 play by Larry Kramer, Homecoming (2018) by Sam Esmail.

2001 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Erin Brockovich

1991 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pretty Woman

1990 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Steel Magnolias

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Homecoming

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
August: Osage County

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Duplicity

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Charlie Wilson's War

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Notting Hill

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
My Best Friend's Wedding
