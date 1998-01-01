Julia Roberts (Born in Smyrna, Georgia, October 28, 1967) became a movie star after the success of Pretty Woman (1990) by Garry Marshall co-starring Richard Gere. She co-starred with Denzel Washington in The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula, with Dermot Mulroney in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), with Mel Gibson in Conspiracy Theory (1997) by Richard Donner, with Susan Sarandon in Stepmom (1998), with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill (1999), with Brad Pitt in The Mexican (2001) by Gore Verbinski, with Clive Owen in Closer (2004) by Mike Nichols, with Tom Hanks in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols. She starred in Erin Brockovich (2000) by Steven Soderbergh, played writer Elizabeth Gilbert in Eat, Pray, Love (2010) by Ryan Murphy. She acted with Meryl Streep in August: Osage County (2013), with Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejofor in Secret in Their Eyes (2015), with George Clooney in Money Monster (2016) directed by Jodie Foster, with Jacob Tremblay in Wonder (2017), with Lukas Hedges in Ben is Back (2018) directed by Peter Hedges.