Julianna Margulies first received wide acclaim for her role on the NBC drama ER, earning nominations for four of her six seasons on the show. She later won for her performance as Alicia Florrick in The Good Wife (2009-), earning nominations for every subsequent year. She has also appeared in Snakes on a Plane (2006) and the Golden Globes nominated Mists of Avalon (2001) and The Grid (2004).