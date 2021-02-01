Julianne Moore (born Julie Ann Smith December 3, 1960, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina) acted in Short Cuts (1993) by Robert Altman, Nine Months (1995) with Hugh Grant, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) by Steven Spielberg and Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson. She acted with Ralph Fiennes in The End of the Affair (1999) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1951 novel by Graham Greene, with Rupert Everett in An Ideal Husband (1999) directed by Oliver Parker form the 1895 play by Oscar Wilde, with Dennis Quaid in Far from Heaven (2002) by Todd Haynes, with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in The Hours (2002) directed by Stephen Daldry from the 1999 novel by Michael Cunningham, with Clive Owen in Children of Men (2006) by Alfonso Cuarón, with Colin Firth in A Single Man (2009) by Tom Ford, with Annette Bening in The Kids Are All Right (2010) by Lisa Cholodenko, with John Cusack in Maps to the Stars (2014) by David Cronenberg, Still Alice (2014), with Elliot Page in Freeheld (2015). She acted in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (2014-2015) from the novels by Suzanne Collins. On television, she played Sarah Palin in Game Change (2012). Moore acted in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2010), Suburbicon (2017) by George Clooney, Wonderstruck (2017) by Todd Haynes, Bel Canto (2018) by Paul Weitz, Gloria Bell (2019) by Sebastián Lelio, After the Wedding (2019) by Bart Freundlich. Moore played Gloria Steinem in The Glorias (2020) by Julie Taymor. She acted in The Woman in the Window (2021) by Joe Wright, in the musical Dear Evan Hansen (2021).

On television, Moore acted with Clive Owen in Lisey’s Story (2021) from the 2006 novel by Stephen King.

Read Julianne Moore (Still Alice) by Michele Manelis.