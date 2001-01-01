Dame Julia Elizabeth "Julie" Andrews, (born October 1, 1935 in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England) starred in Broadway musicals The Boyfriend (1954), My Fair Lady (1956), Camelot (1960), in movie musicals Mary Poppins (1964), The Sound of Music (1965), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), Star! (1968). She acted with James Garner in The Americanization of Emily (1964), with Paul Newman in Torn Curtain (1966) by Alfred Hitchcok, Duet for One (1986) by Andrei Konchalovsky (1986). She acted in comedies directed by her husband Blake Edwards: Darling Lili (1970),10 (1979) with Dudley Moore, S.O.B. (1981), Victor/Victoria (1982), That’s Life! (1986). She acted with Anna Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) directed by Garry Marshall.
