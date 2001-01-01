Golden Globes logo

Dame Julia Elizabeth "Julie" Andrews, (born October 1, 1935 in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England) starred in Broadway musicals The Boyfriend (1954), My Fair Lady (1956), Camelot (1960), in movie musicals Mary Poppins (1964), The Sound of Music (1965), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), Star! (1968). She acted with James Garner in The Americanization of Emily (1964), with Paul Newman in Torn Curtain (1966) by Alfred Hitchcok, Duet for One (1986) by Andrei Konchalovsky (1986). She acted in comedies directed by her husband Blake Edwards: Darling Lili (1970),10 (1979) with Dudley Moore, S.O.B. (1981), Victor/Victoria (1982), That’s Life! (1986). She acted with Anna Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) directed by Garry Marshall.

1983 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Victor Victoria

1968 Winner

World Film Favorites
Julie Andrews

1967 Winner

World Film Favorites
Julie Andrews

1966 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Sound of Music, The

1965 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Mary Poppins

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
That's Life!

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Duet for One

1980 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
10

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Julie Andrews Hour, The

1971 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Darling Lili

1969 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Star!

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Thoroughly Modern Millie
