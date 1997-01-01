Julie Christie (born in Chabua, British India. April 14, 1940) acted in Billy Liar (1963) with Tom Courtenay and Darling (1965) with Dirk Bogarde, both directed by John Schlesinger, Doctor Zhivago (1965) directed by David Lean from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, Fahrenheit 451 (1966) directed by François Truffaut from the 1953 novel by Ray Bradbury, Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) directed by Schlesinger from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, Petulia (1968) by Richard Lester, The Go-Between (1971) by Joseph Losey with Alan Bates, McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) by Robert Altman, Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby with Warren Beatty, Don’t Look Now (1973) by Nicolas Roeg with Donald Sutherland, Heat and Dust (1983) by James Ivory. She acted in Afterglow (1997) by Alan Rudolph with Nick Nolte, Finding Neverland (2004) by Mark Forster with Johnny Depp, played a woman with Alzheimer’s in Away From Her (2007) by Sarah Polley, acted in The Company You Keep (2012) directed by Robert Redford.