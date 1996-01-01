Julie Delpy (born in Paris, France, December 21, 1969) is mostly known for performing with Ethan Hawke in the trilogy by Richard Linklater: Before Sunrise (1996), Before Sunset (2004), Before Midnight (2013). She also acted in Europa Europa (1990) by Agnieszka Holland, Voyager (1991) by Volker Schlöndorff, Three Colors: White (1994) by Kryztsztof Kieslowski, Killing Zoe (1993) with Eric Stoltz, Broken Flowers (2005) by Jim Jarmush with Bill Murray, The Hoax (2007) by Lasse Hallström with Richard Gere. She directed, wrote and starred in 2 Days in Paris (2007), 2 Days in New York (2012), The Countess (2009), Lolo (2015).

