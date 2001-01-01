Julie Walters

Golden Globes logo

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Dame Julia Walter (born 22 February 1950 in Birmingham, England) starred with Michael Caine in Educating Rita (1983) by Lewis Gilbert, with Phil Collins in Buster (1988), with Liza Minnelli in Stepping Out (1991), with Jamie Bell in Billy Elliot (2000) by Stephen Daldry, with Helen Mirren in Calendar Girls (2003), with Anne Hathaway in Becoming Jane (2007), with Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! (2008) by Phyllida Lloyd, with Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn (2015). She played Molly Weasley in the Harry Potter films (2001-2011). 

Walters plays Jamie Bell’s mother in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) by Paul McGuigan.

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Educating Rita

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Billy Elliot
