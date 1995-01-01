Golden Globes logo

Juliette Binoche

3 Nominations

Juliette Binoche (born March 9, 1964 in Paris, France) starred in Rendez-vous (1984) by André Techiné, with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988) directed by Philip Kaufman from the 1984 novel by Milan Kundera, with Jeremy Irons in Damage (1992) by Louis Malle, Three Colours: Blue (1993) by Krzysztof Kieślowski, The Horseman on the Roof (1995) by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, with Ralph Fiennes in The English Patient (1996) directed by Anthony Minghella, with Johnny Depp in Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallström. Binoche acted in The Widow of Saint-Pierre (2000) by Patrice Leconte, In My Country (2004) by John Boorman, Hidden (2005) by Michael Haneke, Breaking and Entering (2006) by Anthony Minghella, Dan in Real Life (2007) by Peter Hedges, Certified Copy (2010) by Abbas Kiarostami, A Thousand Times Goodnight (2013) by Erik Poppe, with Clive Owen in Words and Pictures (2013) by Fred Schepisi, with Kristen Stewart in Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) by Olivier Assayas, The 33 (2015) by Patricia Riggen, Let the Sunshine In (2017) by Claire Denis.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Chocolat

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The English Patient

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Three Colours: Blue (Trois couleurs: Bleu)
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.