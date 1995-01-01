Juliette Binoche (born March 9, 1964 in Paris, France) starred in Rendez-vous (1984) by André Techiné, with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988) directed by Philip Kaufman from the 1984 novel by Milan Kundera, with Jeremy Irons in Damage (1992) by Louis Malle, Three Colours: Blue (1993) by Krzysztof Kieślowski, The Horseman on the Roof (1995) by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, with Ralph Fiennes in The English Patient (1996) directed by Anthony Minghella, with Johnny Depp in Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallström. Binoche acted in The Widow of Saint-Pierre (2000) by Patrice Leconte, In My Country (2004) by John Boorman, Hidden (2005) by Michael Haneke, Breaking and Entering (2006) by Anthony Minghella, Dan in Real Life (2007) by Peter Hedges, Certified Copy (2010) by Abbas Kiarostami, A Thousand Times Goodnight (2013) by Erik Poppe, with Clive Owen in Words and Pictures (2013) by Fred Schepisi, with Kristen Stewart in Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) by Olivier Assayas, The 33 (2015) by Patricia Riggen, Let the Sunshine In (2017) by Claire Denis.