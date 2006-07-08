June Allyson (born Eleanor Geisman in New York City, October 7, 1917, died July 8, 2006) acted in movies musicals with Van Johnson, like Two Girls and a Sailor (1944), Too Young To Kiss (1951), in dramas like The Secret Heart (1946), The Glenn Miller Story (1954) with James Stewart, Executive Suite (1954) by Robert Wise, The McConnell Story (1955) with Alan Ladd, Interlude (1957) by Douglas Sirk, in comedies like My Man Godfrey (1950) with David Niven, The Reformer and the Redhead (1950) with Dick Powell. She played Jo March in Little Women (1949) directed by Mervyn LeRoy from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. She was married to Dick Powell (1945-1963), wrote the autobiography June Allyson by June Allyson (1982).