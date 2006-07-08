Golden Globes logo

June Allyson

2 Nominations
1 Wins
June Allyson 1986

June Allyson (born Eleanor Geisman in New York City, October 7, 1917, died July 8, 2006) acted in movies musicals with Van Johnson, like Two Girls and a Sailor (1944), Too Young To Kiss (1951), in dramas like The Secret Heart (1946), The Glenn Miller Story (1954) with James Stewart, Executive Suite (1954) by Robert Wise, The McConnell Story (1955) with Alan Ladd, Interlude (1957) by Douglas Sirk, in comedies like My Man Godfrey (1950) with David Niven, The Reformer and the Redhead (1950) with Dick Powell. She played Jo March in Little Women (1949) directed by Mervyn LeRoy from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. She was married to Dick Powell (1945-1963), wrote the autobiography June Allyson by June Allyson (1982).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1952 Winner

1952 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Too Young To Kiss

1955 Nominee

1955 Nominee

World Film Favorites
June Allyson
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.