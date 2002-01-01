June Squibb

1 Nominations
June Louise Squibb (born in Vandalia, Illinois, November 6, 1929) had small roles in films like Alice (1990) by Woody Allen, Scent of a Woman (1992) by Martin Brest with Al Pacino, The Age of Innocence (1993) by Martin Scorsese, In & Out (1997) by Frank Oz with Kevin Kline, Far from Heaven (2002) by Todd Hayes. She played Jack Nicholson’s wife in About Schmidt (2002) and Bruce Dern’s wife in Nebraska (2013), both directed by Alexander Payne. She acted in I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015), Love the Coopers (2015).