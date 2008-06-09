Golden Globes logo

Justin Timberlake (born in Memphis, Tennessee, January 31, 1981) acted in movies like Alpha Dog (2006) by Nick Cassavetes, The Social Network (2010) by David Fincher, Bad Teacher (2012) with Cameron Diaz, Friends with Benefits (2011) with Mila Kunis, In Time (2011) with Amanda Seyfried, Trouble with the Curve (2012) by Clint Eastwood, Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) by the Coen Brothers, Wonder Wheel (2017) by Woody Allen with Kate Winslet, Palmer (2020). A singer/songwriter, he composed original songs for movies like Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), Trolls (2016), Trolls World Tour (2020).

2017 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Trolls

2014 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Inside Llewyn Davis
