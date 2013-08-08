Golden Globes logo

Karen Black (born Karen Ziegler in Park Ridge, Illinois, July 1, 1939, died August 8, 2013) acted in movies Five Easy Pieces (1970) by Bob Rafelson with Jack Nicholson, The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Day of the Locust (1975) directed by John Schlesinger from 1939 novel by Nathanael West, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) by Robert Altman with Cher.

1975 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Great Gatsby, The

1971 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Five Easy Pieces

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Day of the Locust, The
