3 Nominations
2 Wins
Karen Black (born Karen Ziegler in Park Ridge, Illinois, July 1, 1939, died August 8, 2013) acted in movies Five Easy Pieces (1970) by Bob Rafelson with Jack Nicholson, The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Day of the Locust (1975) directed by John Schlesinger from 1939 novel by Nathanael West, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) by Robert Altman with Cher.
1975 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureGreat Gatsby, The
1971 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureFive Easy Pieces
1976 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaDay of the Locust, The