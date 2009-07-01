3 Nominations
Karl Malden (born Mladen Sekulovich in Chicago, Illinois, March 22, 1912, died July 1, 2009) was directed by Elia Kazan in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), On the Waterfront (1954), Baby Doll (1956), by Alfred Hitchcock in I Confess (1953). He acted in Ruby Gentry (1952) by King Vidor with Jennifer Jones, Gypsy (1962) with Rosalind Russell, Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) with Burt Lancaster, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) with Steve McQueen, Patton (1970) with George C. Scott. On television, he acted in The Streets of San Francisco (1972-1977) with Michael Douglas.
1976 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesStreets of San Francisco, The
1963 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyGypsy
1957 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaBaby Doll