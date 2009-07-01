Golden Globes logo

Karl Malden (born Mladen Sekulovich in Chicago, Illinois, March 22, 1912, died July 1, 2009) was directed by Elia Kazan in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), On the Waterfront (1954), Baby Doll (1956), by Alfred Hitchcock in I Confess (1953). He acted in Ruby Gentry (1952) by King Vidor with Jennifer Jones, Gypsy (1962) with Rosalind Russell, Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) with Burt Lancaster, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) with Steve McQueen, Patton (1970) with George C. Scott. On television, he acted in The Streets of San Francisco (1972-1977) with Michael Douglas.

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Streets of San Francisco, The

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Gypsy

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Baby Doll
