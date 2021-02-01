Golden Globes logo

Kate Hudson (born April 19, 1979 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of Goldie Hawn, acted in Almost Famous (2000) by Cameron Crowe, The Four Feathers (2002) by Shekhar Kapur, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) with Matthew McConaughey, Alex & Emma (2003) by Rob Reiner, Raising Helen (2004) by Garry Marshall, The Skeleton Key (2005), Fools Gold (2008) with Donald Sutherland, Bride Wars (2009) with Anne Hathaway, Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall with Daniel Day-Lewis, Wish I Was Here (2014) by Zach Braff, Deepwater Horizon (2016) with Mark Wahlberg, Mother’s Day (2016) by Garry Marshall, Marshall (2017) by Reginald Hudlin, Music (2020) by Sia.

2001 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Almost Famous

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Music
