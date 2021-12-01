Golden Globes logo

Kate Winslet

12 Nominations
4 Wins

Kate Elizabeth Winslet (born in Reading, England, October 5, 1975) starred in Heavenly Creatures (1994) by Peter Jackson, Sense and Sensibility (1995) by Ang Lee. She became a star, with Leonardo DiCaprio, after the success of Titanic (1997) by James Cameron. She acted with Geoffrey Rush in Quills (2000) by Philip Kaufman, with Judy Dench in Iris (2001), with Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) by Michel Gondry, with Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster, with Cameron Diaz in The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers, with Patrick Wilson in Little Children (2006), with Jodie Foster in Carnage (2011) by Roman Polanski. She acted in Divergent (2014) and Insurgent (2015) from the trilogy by Veronica Roth. She won Golden Globes for The Reader (2009) by Stephen Daldry, Revolutionary Road (2009) by Sam Mendes, Steve Jobs (2015) by Danny Boyle (Roth), Collateral Beauty (2016) by David Frankel with Will Smith, Edward Norton, Helen Mirren, The Mountain Between Us (2017) with Idris Elba, Wonder Wheel (2017) written and directed by Woody Allen, Blackbird (2020) with Susan Sarandon, Ammonite (2020) by Francis Lee with Saoirse Ronan. On television Winslet acted in Mare of Easttown (2021).

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Steve Jobs

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Mildred Pierce

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Revolutionary Road

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Reader, The

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Mare of Easttown

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Labor Day

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Carnage

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Little Children

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Iris

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Titanic

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Sense and Sensibility
