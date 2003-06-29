Golden Globes logo

Katharine Hepburn (born May 12, 1907 in Hartford, Connecticut, died June 29, 2003) acted with Douglas Fairbanks in Morning Glory (1933), with Cary Grant in Sylvia Scarlett (1935), Holiday (1938) and The Philadelphia Story (1940) all three directed by George Cukor, Bringing Up Baby (1938) by Howard Hawks, with Ginger Rogers in Stage Door (1937), with Humphrey Bogart in The African Queen (1951) by John Huston. She acted in Little Women (1933) directed by George Cukor from the novel by Louisa Alcott. Hepburn acted with Spencer Tracy in Woman of the Year (1942), Adam’s Rib (1949) by George Cukor, Pat and Mike (1952), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967). She acted with Rossano Brazzi in Summertime (1955) by David Lean, with Burt Lancaster in The Rainmaker (1956), with Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor in Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) from the play by Tennessee Williams, Long Day’s Journey into Night (1962) by Sidney Lumet from the play by Eugene O’Neill, with Peter O’Toole in The Lion in Winter (1968), with Henry Fonda in On Golden Pond (1981) by Mark Rydell. On television Hepburn acted in The Glass Menagerie (1973) from the 1944 play by Tennessee Williams, The Man Upstairs (1992).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Man Upstairs, The

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
On Golden Pond

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Lion in Winter

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Long Day's Journey Into Night (1962)

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Suddenly, Last Summer

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rainmaker, The

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Pat and Mike
