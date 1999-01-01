Golden Globes logo

Kathleen Turner

5 Nominations
2 Wins
Kathleen Turner

Mary Kathleen Turner (born June 19, 1954 in Springfield, Missouri) acted with Willian Hurt in Body Heat (1981) and The Accidental Tourist (1988) both directed by Lawrence Kasdan, with Michael Douglas in Romancing the Stone (1984) by Robert Zemeckis and The War of the Roses (1989) by Danny De Vito, with Anthony Perkins in Crimes of Passion (1984) by Ken Russell, with Jack Nicholson in Prizzi's Honor (1985) by John Huston, with Nicolas Cage in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) by Francis Ford Coppola. She acted in The Virgin Suicides (1999) directed by Sofia Coppola from the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, Dumb and Dumber To (2014) by the Farrelly Bros with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. On television, Turner played Michael Douglas’ ex-wife in The Kominsky Method (2019-2021).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Prizzi's Honor

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Romancing the Stone

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
War of The Roses, The

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Peggy Sue Got Married

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

New Star Of The Year
Body Heat
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.