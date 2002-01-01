Kathryn Bigelow

Golden Globes logo

Kathryn Ann Bigelow (born in San Carlos, California, November 27, 1951) directed Point Break (1991) with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) with Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson, The Hurt Locker (2008) with Jeremy Renner, set during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Zero Dark Thirty (2012) with Jessica Chastain, about the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Best Director Motion Picture
Zero Dark Thirty

Best Director Motion Picture
Hurt Locker, The
