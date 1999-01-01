Golden Globes logo

Kathy Bates

8 Nominations
2 Wins
Kathy Bates

Kathleen “Kathy” Bates (born June 28, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee) started her acting career on stage. In films she acted with James Caan in Misery (1990) directed by Rob Reiner from the 1987 novel by Stephen King, Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) by Jon Avnet, Used People (1982) by Beeban Kidron, Dolores Claiborne (1995) by Taylor Hackford, Titanic (1997) by James Cameron, Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols, About Schmidt (2002) by Alexander Payne, Revolutionary Road (2008) by Sam Mendes, Midnight in Paris (2011) by Woody Allen, On the Basis of Sex (2018) by Mimi Leder, Richard Jewell (2019) by Clint Eastwood.

On television Bates acted in The Late Shift (1996), Annie (1999), Warm Springs (2005), Harry's Law (2011-2012), Two and a Half Men (2012), American Horror Story-Coven (2013) -Freak Show (2014) -Hotel (2015) -Roanoke (2016). She played Joan Blondell in Feud (2017), the owner of a marijuana dispensary in Disjointed (2017).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” by Ruben V. Nepales.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Late Shift, The

1991 Winner

1991 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Misery

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Richard Jewell

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
American Horror Story: Freak Show

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
About Schmidt

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Annie (2000)

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Primary Colors

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fried Green Tomatoes
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.