Kathleen “Kathy” Bates (born June 28, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee) started her acting career on stage. In films she acted with James Caan in Misery (1990) directed by Rob Reiner from the 1987 novel by Stephen King, Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) by Jon Avnet, Used People (1982) by Beeban Kidron, Dolores Claiborne (1995) by Taylor Hackford, Titanic (1997) by James Cameron, Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols, About Schmidt (2002) by Alexander Payne, Revolutionary Road (2008) by Sam Mendes, Midnight in Paris (2011) by Woody Allen, On the Basis of Sex (2018) by Mimi Leder, Richard Jewell (2019) by Clint Eastwood.
On television Bates acted in The Late Shift (1996), Annie (1999), Warm Springs (2005), Harry's Law (2011-2012), Two and a Half Men (2012), American Horror Story-Coven (2013) -Freak Show (2014) -Hotel (2015) -Roanoke (2016). She played Joan Blondell in Feud (2017), the owner of a marijuana dispensary in Disjointed (2017).
1997 Winner
1991 Winner
2020 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2003 Nominee
2000 Nominee
1999 Nominee
1992 Nominee
