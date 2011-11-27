Henry Kenneth “Ken” Russell (born in Southampton, England, July 3, 1927, died November 27, 2011) directed movies like Women In Love (1969) with Alan Bates from the 1920 novel by D.H. Lawrence, The Music Lovers (1971), a biography of Tchaikovsky, The Devils (1971) with Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, Tommy (1975) from the rock album by The Who, Lisztomania (1975) about Franz Liszt, Valentino (1977) with Rudolph Nureyev, Altered States (1980) with William Hurt from the 1978 novel by Paddy Chayefsky.