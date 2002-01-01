Kenneth Branagh (born 10 December 1960 in Belfast, Northern Ireland) directed and acted in movies based on William Shakespeare's plays: Henry V (1989), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Hamlet (1996), Love's Labor's Lost (2000). He directed and starred in Dead Again (1991) with Emma Thompson, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) with Robert De Niro, and Helena Bonham Carter. He starred in Celebrity (1998) by Woody Allen, The Gingerbread Man (1998) by Robert Altman, The Theory of Flight (1998) by Paul Greengrass with Helena Bonham Carter, Valkyrie (2008) by Brian Singer with Tom Cruise, played Laurence Olivier in My Week with Marilyn (2011) with Michelle Williams, he acted in Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020) both written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Branagh directed Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) with Chris Pine, Cinderella (2015) with Lily James, the live version of Disney’s 1950 animated movie. He directed All Is True (2018) where he played William Shakespeare, he wrote and directed the autobiographical Belfast (2021). He directed Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022) from the novels by Agatha Christie, where he played detective Hercule Poirot.

On television, he played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Warm Springs (2005), starred in the Wallander series (2008-2015).