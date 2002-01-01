Golden Globes logo

Kenneth Branagh

6 Nominations
Kenneth Branagh (born 10 December 1960 in Belfast, Northern Ireland) directed and acted in movies based on William Shakespeare's plays: Henry V (1989), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Hamlet (1996), Love's Labor's Lost (2000). He directed and starred in Dead Again (1991) with Emma Thompson, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) with Robert De Niro, and Helena Bonham Carter. He starred in Celebrity (1998) by Woody Allen, The Gingerbread Man (1998) by Robert Altman, The Theory of Flight (1998) by Paul Greengrass with Helena Bonham Carter, Valkyrie (2008) by Brian Singer with Tom Cruise, played Laurence Olivier in My Week with Marilyn (2011) with Michelle Williams, he acted in Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020) both written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Branagh directed Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) with Chris Pine, Cinderella (2015) with Lily James, the live version of Disney’s 1950 animated movie. He directed All Is True (2018) where he played William Shakespeare, he wrote and directed the autobiographical Belfast (2021). He directed Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022) from the novels by Agatha Christie, where he played detective Hercule Poirot.

On television, he played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Warm Springs (2005), starred in the Wallander series (2008-2015).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Belfast

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Belfast

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
My Week With Marilyn

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Wallander: One Step Behind

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Warm Springs

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Conspiracy
