Kenneth Lonergan (born October 16, 1962 in the Bronx, New York) wrote plays, This is Our Youth (1996), The Waverly Gallery (1999), the screenplay of Analyze This (1999) directed by Harold Ramis with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal. He wrote and directed You Can Count on Me (2000) with Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo, Manchester by the Sea (2016) with Casey Affleck.