Golden Globes logo

Kenneth Lonergan

3 Nominations

Kenneth Lonergan (born October 16, 1962 in the Bronx, New York) wrote plays, This is Our Youth (1996), The Waverly Gallery (1999), the screenplay of Analyze This (1999) directed by Harold Ramis with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal. He wrote and directed You Can Count on Me (2000) with Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo, Manchester by the Sea (2016) with Casey Affleck.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
You Can Count On Me
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.