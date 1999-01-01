Golden Globes logo

Keri Russell

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Keri Russell (born March 23, 1976 in Fountain Valley, California) first appeared on television at the age of 15 as a cast member of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club variety show on the Disney Channel. She was on the show from 1991-1994 and co-starred with future actor Ryan Gosling and future pop stars Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake and Tony Lucca.

She became famous for portraying the role of Felicity Porter on the series Felicity (1998-2002) and for which she won a Golden Globe Award. She has since appeared in several films including Mission Impossible III (2006), (2007), Waitress (2007), August Rush (2007), Extraordinary Measures (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and Free State of Jones (2016).

She currently stars as KGB agent Elizabeth Jennings in the series The Americans.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Felicity

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
The Americans

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
The Americans
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.