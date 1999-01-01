Keri Russell (born March 23, 1976 in Fountain Valley, California) first appeared on television at the age of 15 as a cast member of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club variety show on the Disney Channel. She was on the show from 1991-1994 and co-starred with future actor Ryan Gosling and future pop stars Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake and Tony Lucca.

She became famous for portraying the role of Felicity Porter on the series Felicity (1998-2002) and for which she won a Golden Globe Award. She has since appeared in several films including Mission Impossible III (2006), (2007), Waitress (2007), August Rush (2007), Extraordinary Measures (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and Free State of Jones (2016).

She currently stars as KGB agent Elizabeth Jennings in the series The Americans.