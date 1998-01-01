Kerry Washington (born January 31, 1977 in The Bronx, New York) attended George Washington University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1998 with a double major in anthropology and sociology, and also studied at the Michael Howard Studios in New York City.

She is best-known for playing three wives – Ray Charles’ wife in the film Ray (2004), Idi Amin’s wife in The Last King of Scotland (2006) and as Django’s wife in Django Unchained (2012).

She played Alicia Masters in the superhero films Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Princess Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther (2010), the head of the PTA in the musical The Prom (2020) by Ryan Murphy. On television, she played Chelina Hall in Boston Legal (2005-2006), Olivia Pope in the TV drama Scandal (2013-2018), Anita Hill, in the TV movie Confirmation (2016). She co-starred with Reese Witherspoon in the limited series Little Fires Everywhere (2020).