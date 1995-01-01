Kevin Bacon

Golden Globes logo

Kevin Norwood Bacon (born July 8, 1958 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) acted in Diner (1982) by Barry Levinson. Footloose (1984) by Herbert Ross, Flatliners (1990) by Joel Svhumacher, JFK (1991) by Oliver Stone, A Few Good Men (1992) directed by Rob Reiner from the 1989 play by Aaron Sorkin, The River Wild (1994) by Curtis Hanson, Murder in the First (1995), Apollo 13 (1995) by Ron Howard, Sleepers (1996) by Barry Levinson, Hollow Man (2000) by Paul Verhoeven, Mystic River (2003) directed by Clint Eastwood from the 2001 novel by Dennis Lehane, The Woodsman (2004) by Nicole Kassell, Frost/Nixon (2008) directed by Ron Howard from the 2006 play by Peter Morgan, Marvel’s X-Men: First Class (2011) by Matthew Vaughn.

On television, he acted in Taking Chance (2009), The Following (2013-2015), with Kathryn Hahn in I Love Dick (2017) created by Jill Soloway, City on a Hill (2019-2021).

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Taking Chance

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
I Love Dick

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
River Wild, The
