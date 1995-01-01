Kevin Costner

Kevin Michael Costner (born in Lynwood, California, January 18, 1955) starred in The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma with Robert DeNiro and Sean Connery, No Way Out (1987) by Roger Donaldson, Bull Durham (1988) by Ron Shelton with Susan Sarandon, Field of Dreams (1989) by Phil Alden Robinson, Revenge (1990) by Tony Scott, JFK by Oliver Stone (1991), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) by Kevin Reynolds, A Perfect World (1993) by Clint Eastwood, Tin Cup (1996) by Ron Shelton with Rene Russo, For Love of the Game (1999) by Sam Raimi. He produced and starred in The Bodyguard (1992) with Whitney Houston, Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan, Waterworld (1995) by Kevin Reynolds, Message in a Bottle (1999), Black or White (2014) with Octavia Spencer. He played supporting roles in Hidden Figures (2016) by Theodore Melfi with Octavia Spencer, Molly’s Game (2017) by Aaron Sorkin with Jessica Chastain. He starred with Diane Lane in Let Him Go (2020).

He directed, produced, and starred in Dances with Wolves (1990), The Postman (1997), Open Range (2003). On television, he produced and starred in Hatfields & McCoys (2012), Yellowstone (2018-2020).