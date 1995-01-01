Golden Globes logo

Kevin Costner

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Kevin Michael Costner (born in Lynwood, California, January 18, 1955) starred in The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma with Robert DeNiro and Sean Connery, No Way Out (1987) by Roger Donaldson, Bull Durham (1988) by Ron Shelton with Susan Sarandon, Field of Dreams (1989) by Phil Alden Robinson, Revenge (1990) by Tony Scott, JFK by Oliver Stone (1991), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) by Kevin Reynolds, A Perfect World (1993) by Clint Eastwood, Tin Cup (1996) by Ron Shelton with Rene Russo, For Love of the Game (1999) by Sam Raimi. He produced and starred in The Bodyguard (1992) with Whitney Houston, Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan, Waterworld (1995) by Kevin Reynolds, Message in a Bottle (1999), Black or White (2014) with Octavia Spencer. He played supporting roles in Hidden Figures (2016) by Theodore Melfi with Octavia Spencer, Molly’s Game (2017) by Aaron Sorkin with Jessica Chastain. He starred with Diane Lane in Let Him Go (2020).

He directed, produced, and starred in Dances with Wolves (1990), The Postman (1997), Open Range (2003). On television, he produced and starred in Hatfields & McCoys (2012), Yellowstone (2018-2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Hatfields & McCoys

1991 Winner

1991 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Dances with Wolves

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Hatfields & McCoys

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tin Cup

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
JFK

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dances with Wolves
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.