Kevin Kline (born October 24, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri) received a Golden Globe as New Star of the Year for Sophie’s Choice (1982) with Meryl Streep, directed by Alan Pakula from the 1979 novel by William Styron. He was directed by Lawrence Kasdan in The Big Chill (1983), Silverado (1985), Grand Canyon (1991), French Kiss (1995). He acted in Cry Freedom (1987) by Richard Attenborough, A Fish Called Wanda (1988) by John Cleese, Soapdish (1991) by Michael Hoffman, Dave (1993) by Ivan Reitman, The Ice Storm (1987) by Ang Lee, In & Out (1997) by Frank Oz. He played Cole Porter in De-Lovely (2004), Errol Flynn in The Last Robin Hood (2013). He was Meryl Streep’s husband in Ricki and the Flash (2015) by Jonathan Demme, Emily Watson’s father in Beauty and the Beast (2017) by Bill Condon.
