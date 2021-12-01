4 Nominations
Kieran Culkin (born September 30, 1982 in New York City) acted with his older brother Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone (1990), with Steve Martin in Father of the Bride (1990), with Sharon Stone in The Mighty (1998), with Claire Danes in Igby Goes Down (2002) by Burr Steers, with Emile Hirsch in The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys (2002), No Sudden Move (2021) by Steven Soderberg.
On television, he acted in Succession (2018-2021).
2022 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionSuccession
2020 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionSuccession
2019 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionSuccession
2003 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyIgby Goes Down